Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.47.

Valero Energy stock opened at $158.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.94.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

