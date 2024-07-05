Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,481 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,721,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,097 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Corning by 1,329.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Corning by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,724,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,863 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW remained flat at $38.42 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,072. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

