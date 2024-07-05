Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $987,432,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after buying an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $503,641,000 after buying an additional 176,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,265,952 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $395,017,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.94. 3,336,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,961. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.59. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

