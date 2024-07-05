Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,422 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of BCSF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. 110,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,663. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.12. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

