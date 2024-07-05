Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Balchem worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Balchem by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.97. The company had a trading volume of 38,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,406. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.51. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $160.02.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $239.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at $753,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCPC. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

