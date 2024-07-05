Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $6.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $840.70. 3,947,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,537,267. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.59 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $839.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $757.78.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

