Van ECK Associates Corp Has $11.77 Million Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,069,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,859 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CION Investment by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CION Investment by 20.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 54,550 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CION Investment

In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,758.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,210 shares of company stock valued at $39,983 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CION Investment Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CION stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. 105,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,349. The company has a market capitalization of $653.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.19. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 51.16%.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

