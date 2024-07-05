Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.62.

NICE Trading Up 0.6 %

NICE stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,889. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.