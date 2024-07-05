Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.78 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 30.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 97.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $1,814,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

Shares of LYV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,773. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average of $94.45. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

