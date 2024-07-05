Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.55 Million Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,451 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,009,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in JD.com by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,956 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,347,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,702,000 after buying an additional 1,737,572 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $41,477,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC lifted their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

JD.com Price Performance

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,886,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,762,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

