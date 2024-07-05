Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.68 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,584 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 89,795 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $117,585,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,037,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 334,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,328,000 after acquiring an additional 194,948 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,214,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,349,000 after acquiring an additional 110,805 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $42,370,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CLF. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 2.1 %

CLF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. 5,887,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,865,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,242,331.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

