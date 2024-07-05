Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

NYSE ELS traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 237,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.32.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.