Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 3,881.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 420.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $410,984,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNTX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.03. The stock had a trading volume of 353,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,757. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $125.83. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.72 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.70.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

