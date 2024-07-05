Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,340,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,480 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yunqi Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,665,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,364,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,564,000 after buying an additional 393,991 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 39,302 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,647,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YMM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Daiwa America raised shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE YMM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. 5,704,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.