Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 133,600 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 133,600 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $13,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

Shares of PFLT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,780. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $787.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $44.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,370 shares of company stock worth $162,895. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.