Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,609 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.04. The stock had a trading volume of 926,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

