Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 41,496 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 835,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,496 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 46.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 537,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 169,590 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 109,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 80,182 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARCO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.13. 556,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,084. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

