Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 529,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. 69,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,496. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

