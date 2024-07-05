Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,274 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 6,202 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $235.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,171. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41. The company has a market cap of $169.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.30.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

