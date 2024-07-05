Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,950 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,245. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.80 and a 200 day moving average of $188.31. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $225.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,681 shares of company stock valued at $468,227. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

