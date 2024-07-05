Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,162 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.93. 524,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,872. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.05 and a 200 day moving average of $251.42. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.