Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,286 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of Clorox worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,135 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,897 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Clorox by 78.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.77. 576,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,052. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

