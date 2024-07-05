VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2,343.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

Shares of PPH traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $91.01. 51,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.94. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $74.05 and a 1 year high of $93.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3558 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

