Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,422. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.47. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

