Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,784. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

