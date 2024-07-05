Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $343.41

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $343.41 and last traded at $343.12, with a volume of 29102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $341.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

