Vantage Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.2% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 77,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.7% in the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %

PEP traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $164.39. 4,207,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,471,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $226.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo



PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

