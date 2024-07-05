Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $687.50

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $687.50 and last traded at $687.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $687.50.

Venator Materials Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $677.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $775.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

