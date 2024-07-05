Verasity One Day Volume Reaches $8.22 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $30.42 million and $8.22 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001416 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 99,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

