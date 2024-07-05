Verge (XVG) Price Down 15.1% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $58.20 million and $3.73 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,531.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.37 or 0.00575548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00109402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00035951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.77 or 0.00275540 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00039511 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00062420 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

