Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $273.77

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $273.77 and last traded at $273.43, with a volume of 126183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,824.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,265 shares of company stock worth $774,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 43,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

