Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Reaches $3.75 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $15,762.98 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,649.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.23 or 0.00572343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00108676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00035595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.77 or 0.00271448 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00039767 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00061678 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,750,097 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

