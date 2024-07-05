Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VRT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,454,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485,440. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.41.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

