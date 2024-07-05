Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading 4.3% Higher

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.63. 450,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,901,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,421,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 98,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,650,000 after acquiring an additional 188,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth $11,919,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $8,986,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

