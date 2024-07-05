Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.79

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.79 and last traded at $54.79, with a volume of 237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.65.
Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $580.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after purchasing an additional 134,439 shares during the period.
Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile
The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.
