Vow (VOW) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $152.84 Million

Vow (VOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Vow has a total market cap of $152.84 million and $484,299.27 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000702 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vow

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

