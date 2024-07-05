Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $18,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $69.94. 1,348,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.45.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

