Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,487. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.13. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $179.45. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

