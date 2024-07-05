Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Waystar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

NASDAQ WAY opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Waystar has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $23.09.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

