Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Waystar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.
Waystar Stock Performance
Waystar Company Profile
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waystar
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.