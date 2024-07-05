Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$12.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.20.

WDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of WDO opened at C$12.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.51 and a 52-week high of C$12.07.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Wesdome Gold Mines had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of C$100.92 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.6333147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Free Report

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.