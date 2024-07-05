Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.21. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 148,330 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight Capital upgraded Western Copper and Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $235.04 million, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRN. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $2,552,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

