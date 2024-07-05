Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.55.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WES. Wolfe Research raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on WES
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance
NYSE WES opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58.
Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.59%.
Western Midstream Partners Company Profile
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Midstream Partners
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.