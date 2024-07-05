WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.62. Approximately 10,186 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund stock. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

About WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

The WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 35 publicly traded alternative credit vehicles (PACs). The selection of PACs is based on related exposure to alternative credit and trading requirements.

