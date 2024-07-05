WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 44,387 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 24,187 shares.The stock last traded at $70.98 and had previously closed at $71.17.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Get WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 14.2% in the third quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $622,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 989.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.