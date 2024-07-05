Wolverine Resources (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Wolverine Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Wolverine Resources shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 15,500 shares trading hands.
Wolverine Resources Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.
About Wolverine Resources
Wolverine Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on base and precious metals. The company explores for gold and copper deposits, as well as nickel and cobalt; and rare earth elements (REEs).
