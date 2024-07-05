Wormhole Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (W)

Wormhole (W) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. Wormhole has a market cap of $448.96 million and approximately $80.11 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wormhole token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wormhole was first traded on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.32184079 USD and is down -10.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $87,086,832.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wormhole should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

