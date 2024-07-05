Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $10.80 billion and approximately $2.71 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,422,787,372 coins and its circulating supply is 87,422,775,793 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,422,787,372.38475 with 87,422,775,792.86241 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.12803495 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,049,226.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

