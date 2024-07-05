Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WYNN. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.15.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $112.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average of $96.75.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 81,338 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 56,755 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,787 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,778,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

