Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $367.55

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 367.55 ($4.65) and traded as low as GBX 362.25 ($4.58). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.68), with a volume of 23,857 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.58) target price on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

The firm has a market cap of £85.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,216.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 377.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 367.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,666.67%.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

