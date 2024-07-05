X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.83

Shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.83 and last traded at $50.80, with a volume of 95417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) by 233.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

